Helene Is 2nd-Deadliest Hurricane, by One Measure

The death toll from Hurricane Helene currently stands at at least 162, making it, according to CNN, the second-deadliest hurricane to hit the US mainland over the past five decades. Deaths have been reported in six states: North Carolina (73), South Carolina (36), Georgia (25), Florida (17), Tennessee (9), and Virginia (2). CNN reports that the only hurricane to beat Helene by that measure is Katrina, which killed at least 1,392 people in 2005. (The death toll was originally 1,833 but was adjusted downward years later, NOLA reports.)