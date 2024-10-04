Fate of Massachusetts' Famous Beaver Is Decided

The question of whether a 2-year-old beaver named Nibi can stay with the rescuers she has known since she was a baby or must be released into the wild was resolved Thursday when the Massachusetts governor stepped in to protect Nibi. The state issued a permit to Newhouse Wildlife Rescue for Nibi to remain at the rehabilitation facility and serve as an educational animal. "Nibi has captured the hearts of many of our residents, mine included," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said Thursday. "We're excited to share that we have issued a permit for Nibi to remain in Newhouse's care, continuing to educate the public about this important species."

Nibi's fate had made it all the way to the state courts before Healey stepped in, reports the AP. A hearing had been set for Friday in a case filed by the rescuers against MassWildlife, the state's division of fisheries and wildlife, to stop the release. Nibi's rescuers at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue said on Facebook that they were "beyond grateful" for Healey's decision. Nibi has been a hit on the rescue group's social media since she was a baby, and posts about her impending release garnered thousands of comments.

An online petition to save Nibi from being released into the wild received over 25,000 signatures, lawmakers weighed in, and earlier this week Healey pledged to make sure Nibi is protected. Jane Newhouse, the rescue group's founder and president, has said that after Nibi was found on the side of the road, they tried to reunite her with nearby beavers who could have been her parents but were unsuccessful. After that, attempts to get her to bond with other beavers also didn't work. Newhouse said that beavers usually leave their parents between the ages of 2 and 3, so it's possible that over the next year Nibi will show more interest in wanting to be in the wild.