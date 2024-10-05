In Pro Racing Debut, Actor Unintentionally Takes a Spin

Doing his own stunt, Keanu Reeves spun out Saturday in his professional auto racing debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The actor was coming out of a turn about halfway through the 45-minute Toyota GR Cup when it happened, CBS News reports. Reeves, who didn't hit anybody when he went onto the grass, signaled that he was unhurt, then reentered the course and the race. He had dodged a crash on the first lap, per the AP.