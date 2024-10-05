In Pro Racing Debut, Actor Unintentionally Takes a Spin

Doing his own stunt, Keanu Reeves spun out Saturday in his professional auto racing debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The actor was coming out of a turn about halfway through the 45-minute Toyota GR Cup when it happened, CBS News reports. Reeves, who didn't hit anybody when he went onto the grass, signaled that he was unhurt, then reentered the course and the race. He had dodged a crash on the first lap, per the AP.
The star of The Matrix, who had qualified 31st out of 35 cars, finished 25th in the race. He drove a red No. 92 BRZRKR car, per People, an homage to his graphic novel The Book of Elsewhere, which was published in July. Reeves, 60, won the celebrity race at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in 2009. He's scheduled to race again Sunday. (More Keanu Reeves stories.)