Hungarians Protest State Media's 'Factory of Lies'

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the headquarters of Hungary's public media corporation on Saturday to demonstrate against what they say is an entrenched propaganda network operated by the nationalist government at taxpayer expense. The protest was organized by Hungary's most prominent opposition figure, Péter Magyar, and his upstart TISZA party, which has emerged in recent months as the most serious political challenge for Prime Minister Viktor Orban since he took power nearly 15 years ago. Magyar has been vocal about what he sees as the damage Orban's "propaganda factory" has done to Hungary's democracy, the AP reports.

"What is happening here in Hungary in 2024, and calling itself 'public service' media, is a global scandal," Magyar told the crowd in Budapest on Saturday. His party received nearly 30% of the vote in European Union elections this summer and is polling within a few points of the governing Fidesz party. "Enough of the nastiness, enough of the lies, enough of the propaganda," he said. "Our patience has run out. The time for confrontation has come." Hungarian and international observers have long warned that press freedom in the central European country was under threat, and that Orban's party has used media buyouts by government-connected business tycoons to build a pro-government media empire.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders estimates that such buyouts have given Orban's party control of some 80% of Hungary's media market resources. In 2021, the group put Orban on its list of media "predators," the first EU leader to earn the distinction. Balazs Tömpe, a protester who traveled several hours to attend the demonstration, called the state media headquarters a "factory of lies," per the AP. "The propaganda goes out at such a level and is so unbalanced that it's blood boiling, and I think we need to raise our voices," he said.