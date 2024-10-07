Fauci: West Nile Nearly Wrecked My Life

Fauci, 83, considers himself lucky because his cognitive issues have disappeared, and his physical problems nearly so. He says he's writing the essay to raise public awareness of a disease that continues to spread in the US via mosquitoes, and to call for a greater effort from federal authorities and pharmaceutical companies—perhaps in partnership with each other—to develop vaccines and treatments. Such efforts need to be international in scope, he adds. Read the full essay. (Fauci, a former top official at the National Institutes of Health, released a memoir in June about his decades in public service.)