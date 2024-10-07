Record Crash Involves Most of the NASCAR Field

Nearly 30 NASCAR drivers got together and made history at Talladega Speedway in Alabama on Sunday, but not in a way they wanted. A crash late in the race involved 28 cars, reports the Tennessean, which is a NASCAR Cup Series record. No drivers were injured.

What happened: "(Austin) Cindric was the leader with five laps remaining in regulation when (Joey) Logano, two rows back, gave (Brad) Keselowski a hard shove directly into Cindric," per the AP. "It caused Cindric to spin and (28) of the 40 cars in the field suffered some sort of damage in the melee."