Record Crash Involves Most of the NASCAR Field

Nearly 30 cars involved at Talladega
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 7, 2024 8:51 AM CDT

Nearly 30 NASCAR drivers got together and made history at Talladega Speedway in Alabama on Sunday, but not in a way they wanted. A crash late in the race involved 28 cars, reports the Tennessean, which is a NASCAR Cup Series record. No drivers were injured.

  • Video: You can watch it here or here.
  • What happened: "(Austin) Cindric was the leader with five laps remaining in regulation when (Joey) Logano, two rows back, gave (Brad) Keselowski a hard shove directly into Cindric," per the AP. "It caused Cindric to spin and (28) of the 40 cars in the field suffered some sort of damage in the melee."

  • No blame: "Everyone just gets more aggressive at the end of the races," Logano said afterward, per NASCAR. "The No. 2 got out there a little bit more than what he has been. The No. 21 gave me a shove, and I transferred that to the No. 6. You can't see what's in front of you from there. He got to the No. 2 with a fair amount of steam; it's nobody's fault, it's not Brad's fault, it's not anybody's fault. It's the product of the races we've got. Everyone gets more and more aggressive as the laps wind down. It happens; it happens a lot."
  • Winner, playoff standings: When things got sorted out and the race eventually finished, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won by a whisker, per Road & Track. The crash involved eight of NASCAR's 12 title contenders, and the effect on the playoff standings was "massive," per NASCAR, which digs into the details.
