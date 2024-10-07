NFL Union: We Want Cameras Out of Locker Rooms

The practice of locker room interviews needs to come to an end—at least according to the NFL Players Association, which is now pushing more aggressively for exactly that. The organization put out a statement on Friday describing how it's tried for "the past three years" to team up with the NFL and the Pro Football Writers of America to effect such a change, but that it's found "little willingness to collaborate on a new solution." The statement continues: "Players feel that locker room interviews invade their privacy and are uncomfortable. This isn't about limiting media access but about respecting players' privacy and dignity."

The Athletic notes that the NFL's media policy "requires players to be available for interviews during the 45-minute open locker room period on practice days." Under that policy, players have to agree to a media interview after games, as well as at least once a week during practices. The NFLPA says it would like to see a shift in that "outdated" policy, and that it's encouraging all players "to ask for interviews outside the locker room during the week," which the PFWA says is already permitted under the current media policy.

Player rep and Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras addressed the issue last week, after cameras in the locker room caught "a couple guys naked" over the past year, per Karras. He called the locker room a "private space" and said a policy change would preserve that space's "sanctity." USA Today notes that the NFL hasn't yet offered comment, but in a statement, the PFWA said, "We are continuing discussions with NFLPA executives regarding the media access policy. The goal is to make everyone comfortable in locker room settings." (More NFLPA stories.)