Porn Actors Launch Election Ad Campaign

Porn actors are fighting back against the Project 2025 conservative policy blueprint, which calls for pornography to be outlawed and producers imprisoned. Some 17 actors have launched a $100,000 ad campaign targeting visitors to porn websites in seven swing states, the New York Times reports. Polls show Donald Trump leading Kamala Harris among men, and the group behind the " Hands Off My Porn " campaign notes that younger men are the most frequent visitors to porn websites. The ads will be seen in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

"I have been in this industry for over 25 years and have witnessed many attacks on our industry, but Project 2025's ban on pornography is the most extreme proposal I have ever seen, and voters have to take that threat seriously," porn actor Holly Randall said in the group's announcement. "We cannot simply rely on precedent that consuming pornography is legal and has been legal for a long time." On its website, the group notes that House Speaker Mike Johnson is "on the anti-porn bandwagon" and conservatives are "working to stack the courts with anti-porn Christian Conservatives like Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett."

Last month, Mashable spoke to porn actors about Project 2025. Richelle Ryan, a Trump supporter, said she felt it was a "scare tactic that Democrats are trying to use." But most, including Allie Awesome, were very skeptical of Trump's attempts to distance himself from the plan. "I think that we need to look at Project 2025 and recognize that this is a clear and present danger for the sex worker community," she said. "We have to call it out. We have to take it very seriously and educate people." (More Project 2025 stories.)