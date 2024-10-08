We May Have Hit a Wall on Life Expectancy

Humanity is hitting the upper limit of life expectancy, according to a new study. Advances in medical technology and genetic research—not to mention larger numbers of people making it to age 100—are not translating into marked jumps in lifespan overall, according to researchers who found shrinking longevity increases in countries with the longest-living populations, the AP reports. "We have to recognize there's a limit" and perhaps reassess assumptions about when people should retire and how much money they'll need to live out their lives, said S. Jay Olshansky, a University of Illinois-Chicago researcher who was lead author of the study published Monday by Nature Aging.

"We are reaching a plateau," agrees another expert not involved in the study. It's always possible some breakthrough could push survival to greater heights, "but we don't have that now," he said. Olshansky and his research partners tracked life expectancy estimates for the years 1990 to 2019. The researchers focused on eight countries where people live the longest—Australia, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain, and Switzerland. The US doesn't even rank in the top 40. But is also was included "because we live here" and because of past, bold estimates that US life expectancy might surge dramatically this century, Olshansky said. Some takeaways: