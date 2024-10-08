EPA to Set Deadline for Replacing Nation's Lead Pipes

A decade after the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, raised alarms about the continuing dangers of lead in tap water, President Biden is setting a 10-year deadline for cities across the nation to replace their lead pipes, finalizing an aggressive approach aimed at ensuring that drinking water is safe for all Americans. Biden is expected to announce the final Environmental Protection Agency rule on Tuesday in the swing state of Wisconsin during the last month of a tight presidential campaign. The announcement highlights an issue—safe drinking water—that Kamala Harris has prioritized as vice president and during her presidential campaign. The new rule supplants a looser standard set by former President Trump's administration that didn't include a universal requirement to replace lead pipes, per the AP .

Biden and Harris believe it's "a moral imperative" to ensure that everyone has access to clean drinking water, EPA Administrator Michael Regan told reporters Monday. "We know that over 9 million legacy lead pipes continue to deliver water to homes across our country. But the science has been clear for decades: There is no safe level of lead in our drinking water.'' The rule is the strongest overhaul of lead-in-water standards in roughly three decades. Lead, a heavy metal used in pipes, paints, ammunition, and many other products, is a neurotoxin that can cause a range of disorders, from behavioral problems to brain damage. Lead lowers IQ scores in children, stunts their development, and increases blood pressure in adults.

The EPA estimates the stricter standard will prevent up to 900,000 infants from having a low birth weight and avoid up to 1,500 premature deaths a year from heart disease. To help communities comply, the agency is making available an additional $2.6 billion for drinking water infrastructure through the bipartisan infrastructure law. The agency also is awarding $35 million in competitive grants for programs to reduce lead in drinking water. The 10-year time frame won't start for three years, giving water utilities time to prepare. A limited number of cities with large volumes of lead pipes may be given a longer time frame to meet the new standard. More here.