Just 9% of FEMA Staff Are Currently Available

FEMA did not need another disaster to deal with, but it looks like it will have one with Hurricane Milton now en route to Tampa . Assisting in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in various states, Tropical Storm Debby in New York and Georgia, flooding and landslides in Vermont, tornadoes in Kansas, and a wildfire in Arizona, the agency says it's prepared to respond to whatever may come, but it's left with just 9% of personnel available, or 1,217 people, the New York Times reports. That's less than half the figure of October 2017, one of the agency's busiest periods of the past decade, after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, Hurricane Harvey flooded Houston, and Hurricane Irma smacked Florida.

"The agency is simultaneously supporting over 100 major disaster declarations" and "the scale of staffing required for these operations is immense," says former FEMA administrator Brock Long. But other recent disasters are just one factor in the staffing shortage. In a report last year, the Government Accountability Office found 35% of FEMA's positions were unfilled, partly due to "rising disaster activity during the year, which increased burnout and employee attrition." Climate change is making storms more frequent and intense, but FEMA has also been short of funding—a problem Congress addressed last week in boosting the agency's disaster relief fund.

That's unlikely to bring more staff in time for Milton's impact with Florida, which is now preparing for its largest evacuation since Irma, per Fox Weather. However, in a pinch, FEMA can pull staff from long-term recovery operations. "We will not divert any required personnel resources from these ongoing responses" in states affected by Helene, Keith Turi, FEMA's acting associate administrator for response and recovery, tells ABC News. Alternatively, the agency can call in volunteers from across the federal government and hire workers in disaster-affected areas, who've often lost their jobs, officials say. "FEMA is built for this," as Leiloni Stainsby, deputy associate administrator for response and recovery, tells the Times. (More FEMA stories.)