Jenna Fischer Had 'Aggressive' Form of Breast Cancer

"I never thought I'd be making an announcement like this but here we are," Jenna Fischer wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, disclosing that she was diagnosed with "Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer" in December. Fischer, best known for playing Pam Beesly in The Office, said she is now cancer-free after surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. The 50-year-old, who noted that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, said she lost her hair during chemotherapy. She said she was making the announcement for two reasons: "One, I'm ready to ditch the wigs. Two, to implore you to get your annual mammograms."

"My tumor was so small it could not be felt on a physical exam," Fischer wrote. "If I had waited six months longer, it could have been far worse." Dr. Cesar Santa-Maria, a medical oncologist and associate professor of oncology at Johns Hopkins, tells the New York Times that Fischer was diagnosed with an "aggressive subtype of breast cancer." But thanks to new treatments, "it's the most curable," she says. "Twenty years ago? Not the case." In her post, Fischer wrote that she will continue to be monitored and take medication to remain cancer-free, NBC News reports. "I'm happy to say I'm feeling great," she wrote.

Fischer thanked doctor, nurses, friends, and husband Lee Kirk for their support. "It takes a village to fight cancer, and I have had an amazing village," she wrote. She said that when she lost her hair, her The Office co-star and podcast co-host Angela Kinsey "wore hats to our work meetings so I wouldn't be the only one." She said that when she went for a routine mammogram last year, she recalled character Michael Scott's joke about "ticking time bags." "Again, don't skip your mammogram. Take it from Pam and her Pam Pams. Michael was right," she wrote. "Get 'em checked, ladies. And know that should you get a breast cancer diagnosis, there is a village waiting to care for you." (More Jenna Fischer stories.)