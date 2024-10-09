It's a Poignant Win at This Year's Fat Bear Week

The winner of Fat Bear Week 2024 is, for the first time in the contest's history, a mama bear who was actively caring for a cub at the time of her win. Not only that, but 128 "Grazer" also won last year's competition, giving her back-to-back titles, the Washington Post reports. Last year, she beat 32 "Chunk" in the final round, and her win this year—once again besting Chunk in the final round, CNN reports—felt especially poignant because, in July, Chunk, a male, attacked one of Grazer's two cubs. The cub did not survive its injuries, despite Grazer coming to its defense and fighting Chunk. The drama took place in view of the cameras that livestream the bears of Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve.