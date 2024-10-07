Harris Launches Media Blitz With 'Call Her Daddy' Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris opened a media blitz by the Democratic ticket on Sunday by appearing on the popular "Call Her Daddy" podcast about abortion, sexual abuse, and other issues that resonate with women, working in some digs at her GOP opponent along the way. In the roughly 40-minute interview, taped last week, the Democratic presidential nominee spoke about the grit it takes to be a woman seeking public office, the toughness her mother instilled in her, and the importance of reproductive rights in this election, the AP reports. The program is the most-listened-to podcast for women and it has millions of fans tuning in for talk about relationships, sex, mental health, and women's empowerment. The discussion with Harris was on the tame side for the show, with the vice president keeping her message focused, in part, on the value of ignoring people who have doubted her.
"I don't hear no. I urge all the 'Daddy Gang,' don't hear no, just don't hear it," she said. "I think it's really important not to let other people define you." The interview was part of a broader media outreach effort by Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as the Democrats seek to boost their support in the final 30 days of the campaign against Republicans Donald Trump and JD Vance. Harris, who has been criticized for not doing more media interviews, has taped an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes that will air Monday night. She is booked Tuesday on Howard Stern's satellite radio show, ABC's The View, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS. Walz, who made his debut campaign appearance on a Sunday news show, will be on Jimmy Kimmel's ABC show on Monday.
(More Election 2024
stories.)