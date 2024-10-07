Harris Launches Media Blitz With 'Call Her Daddy' Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris opened a media blitz by the Democratic ticket on Sunday by appearing on the popular "Call Her Daddy" podcast about abortion, sexual abuse, and other issues that resonate with women, working in some digs at her GOP opponent along the way. In the roughly 40-minute interview, taped last week, the Democratic presidential nominee spoke about the grit it takes to be a woman seeking public office, the toughness her mother instilled in her, and the importance of reproductive rights in this election, the AP reports. The program is the most-listened-to podcast for women and it has millions of fans tuning in for talk about relationships, sex, mental health, and women's empowerment. The discussion with Harris was on the tame side for the show, with the vice president keeping her message focused, in part, on the value of ignoring people who have doubted her.