Pope's Choice of Name Signals Commitment to Social Justice

Pope Leo XIV 's choice of name signals a commitment to social justice which is very much in line with the late Pope Francis ' global ministry, Catholic scholars say. "I think a lot us had a question mark when they elected an American, and then he selected the name Pope Leo XIV," Natalia Imperatori-Lee, the chair of religious studies at Manhattan University. "It really means to me he will continue the work of Leo XXIII."

Pope Leo XIII, who was head of the Catholic Church from 1878 to 1903, laid the foundation for modern Catholic social thought, most famously with his 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum, which addressed workers' rights and capitalism at the dawn of the industrial age, the AP reports. He criticized both laissez-faire capitalism and state-centric socialism, giving shape to a distinctly Catholic vein of economic teaching.

Papal Leos tend to be reformers "at the progressive end of Catholicism," Catherine Pepinster, former editor of the Tablet, writes at the Guardian. "If Pope Francis was the People's Pope, then Leo XIV is all set to be the Workers' Pope."