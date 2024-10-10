Look Up for This Rare Comet

Prepare to spot a rare, bright comet. The space rock is slinging toward Earth from the outer reaches of the solar system and will make its closest pass on Saturday. And as the AP reports, it should be visible through the end of October, clear skies permitting, though it's peaking about now. Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas should be bright enough to see with the naked eye, but binoculars and telescopes will give a better view. "It'll be this fuzzy circle with a long tail stretching away from it," says Sally Brummel, planetarium manager at the Bell Museum in Minnesota.



How to view the comet: Those hoping to spot comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas should venture outside about an hour after sunset on a clear night and look to the west. The comet should be visible from both the northern and southern hemispheres.