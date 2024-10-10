Judge Sets May 5 Trial Date for Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently being held without bail at a federal facility in New York City, will go to trial in May on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Judge Arun Subramanian set a trial date of May 5 at a hearing in New York on Thursday, CNN reports. The trial is expected to last around a month. Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson said the prosecution will probably take around three weeks to present its case, while Marc Agnifilo, a lawyer for the hip-hop mogul, said the defense case would last around a week. Subramanian said Combs will remain detained while his latest appeal for bail is pending, USA Today reports.
Johnson said Thursday that 96 electronic devices were seized in raids on Combs' residences in March and another four were seized when he was arrested last month, leaving investigators with an "extraordinary" 90 terabytes of data to go through, the AP reports. She said the indictment could be updated to add more charges or other defendants.
- In a filing Wednesday, lawyers for Combs accused the federal government of leaking video of Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016 to CNN. After the network aired the footage in May, Combs said he was "disgusted" by his actions. Combs' lawyers said the video was leaked to "mortally wound the reputation and the prospect of Sean Combs successfully defending himself against these allegations," the New York Times reports.
- Johnson denied the claim, saying in an email to Combs' defense team that "the government possessed no surveillance video at all from the InterContinental prior to CNN's public broadcast."
