Judge Sets May 5 Trial Date for Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently being held without bail at a federal facility in New York City, will go to trial in May on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Judge Arun Subramanian set a trial date of May 5 at a hearing in New York on Thursday, CNN reports. The trial is expected to last around a month. Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson said the prosecution will probably take around three weeks to present its case, while Marc Agnifilo, a lawyer for the hip-hop mogul, said the defense case would last around a week. Subramanian said Combs will remain detained while his latest appeal for bail is pending, USA Today reports.