New Diddy Lawsuits Name Macy's, Marriott

Six more people filed suit on Monday against Sean "Diddy" Combs, alleging that the music mogul sexually assaulted them. The lawsuits were filed on behalf of four men and two women, identified only as Jane Doe or John Doe, reports USA Today. So far, 18 such suits have been filed, per the Washington Post, and more than 100 others are expected. The 54-year-old remains behind bars after his arrest earlier this month.

Age 16: Among the six is a man who says he was a minor—age 16—when Combs molested him at one of the musician's infamous home "white parties" in 1998. The man, an aspiring musician, says Combs fondled his genitals after telling him to drop his pants. "Don't you want to break into the business?" the suit quotes Combs as asking, per the AP.