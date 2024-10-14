Crime / Diddy New Diddy Lawsuits Name Macy's, Marriott Six accusers file suit, including a man who was a minor at time of alleged assault By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Oct 14, 2024 2:38 PM CDT Copied In this courtroom sketch, Sean "Diddy" Combs, left, sits at the defense table with one of his attorneys, Teny Garagos, during a bail hearing Sept. 18, 2024, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Six more people filed suit on Monday against Sean "Diddy" Combs, alleging that the music mogul sexually assaulted them. The lawsuits were filed on behalf of four men and two women, identified only as Jane Doe or John Doe, reports USA Today. So far, 18 such suits have been filed, per the Washington Post, and more than 100 others are expected. The 54-year-old remains behind bars after his arrest earlier this month. Age 16: Among the six is a man who says he was a minor—age 16—when Combs molested him at one of the musician's infamous home "white parties" in 1998. The man, an aspiring musician, says Combs fondled his genitals after telling him to drop his pants. "Don't you want to break into the business?" the suit quotes Combs as asking, per the AP. Macy's, Marriott: The suits accuse Combs of attacks in a range of other places in addition to his parties, including at hotels and photo shoots, between 1995 and 2021. Macy's department store and the hotel chain Marriott were named as co-defendants, and neither had an immediate comment. In the alleged Macy's attack in New York City, a man who worked for Ecko Clothing in 2008 says Combs forced him to perform oral sex in a stockroom after one of the musician's bodyguards pistol-whipped him. Drugged? A male security guard at one of Combs' home parties in 2006 alleges he was given a laced drink and pushed into a van, where Combs raped him, reports TMZ. Denial: "No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone," said one of the musician's attorneys in an earlier statement. Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee represents the six who filed the new lawsuits, and he promised a total of 120 suits earlier this month. (More Diddy stories.) Report an error