Lawyer: Sean Combs Has 120 New Accusers

An attorney said Tuesday he is representing 120 accusers who have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, the hip-hop mogul who is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said he expects lawsuits to be filed within the next month. Buzbee described the victims as 60 males and 60 females. He said 25 of the people he is representing were minors at the time of the alleged misconduct, the AP reports. He said one accuser alleges that he was just 9 years old when he was sexually abused after being lured to the Bad Boy Records studio in New York City with the promise of a record deal, TMZ reports.

Buzbee said more than half of the alleged victims "reported this conduct to either authorities, that is the police, or to hospitals," CNN reports. Combs, 54, has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since he pleaded not guilty Sept. 17 to charges that he used his "power and prestige" to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed "Freak Offs." Buzbee has also represented women who accused NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault.

Combs "emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors," Erica Wolff, an attorney for Combs, told CNN. Wolff said her client "looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation." (More Sean Combs stories.)