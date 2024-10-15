Win by 'King Conker' After 40+ Years of Trying Is Disputed

Dave Jakins has been competing in the World Conker Championships since 1977. At 82, the Brit just celebrated his first title, though it's been quickly overshadowed by cheating allegations. In conkers , players take turns throwing chestnuts, attached to a piece of string, trying to smash their opponent's piece. But after 23-year-old Alastair Johnson-Ferguson lost to Jakins in the men's final of the tournament, held Sunday in Northamptonshire, England, he told the Telegraph that the winner may have used a metal conker, which blew up his own "in one hit." The outlet notes Jakins was the top judge, responsible for drilling and inserting strings into the chestnuts, which participants drew from a bag.

Event organizers have since come out in support of Jakins, a long-standing member of the event committee. "Somebody's a sore loser, I think," says chairman Jim Packer, per the BBC. "We've had numerous players more than capable of smashing on the first hit," and Jakins is "a heavy hitter." Packer says organizers were aware Jakins had a steel conker on him, but "it's very obvious it's not a real one." Jakins says he didn't use the metal conker in competition, only in fun games with children. "You get them to hit it with their conker and then their conker breaks and they can't believe it," he says.

Johnson-Ferguson maintains Jakins "could have swapped his real conker for [the steel] one" or "could have marked the conker strings to pick out a harder nut," though Jakins denies this, per the Telegraph. "I did help prepare the conkers before the tournament. But this isn't cheating or a fix, and I didn't mark the strings," he says. "It's impossible to cheat at conkers. It's a load of nonsense," he adds, per the BBC. Though he defeated Johnson-Ferguson to be named "King Conker," Jakins ultimately lost the final match to the women's title holder, "Queen Conker" Kelci Banschbach, a native of Indianapolis. At 34, she's the first American to win the overall competition, per the Telegraph. (More United Kingdom stories.)