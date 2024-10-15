A Sandy Hook Dad Finally Makes Peace With His Decision

While bidders prepare to bid on Alex Jones' Infowars, one of the people targeted by the right-wing conspiracy theorist—Robbie Parker, dad of Emilie Parker, who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre at the age of 6—is preparing to release a book on the matter in December, entitled A Father's Fight: Taking On Alex Jones and Reclaiming the Truth About Sandy Hook. Parker spoke in advance of the book release to David Smith, who details for the Guardian what the Parker family's life was like before the mass shooting, how they found out Emilie had died, and their battle against Jones' conspiracy theories that put a target on their backs, as well as those of other victims' families.

Before the shooting: Parker recalls his extroverted little girl, an avid early reader who had a hard time going to bed because she had so many thing she was thinking about. She would tell Parker, "I have so many ideas in my head and I can't fall asleep until I get them out."