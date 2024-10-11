Interested in Buying Infowars? You'll Have Competition

Alex Jones owes more than $1 billion to the families of Sandy Hook victims, the result of their defamation and emotional distress lawsuits against him for spreading conspiracy theories related to the 2012 massacre. Bidders are already champing at the bit to scoop up the assets he needs to sell to come up with some of the cash. In fact, NPR notes there's a "bidding war" that's likely to emerge for the right-wing conspiracy theorist's Infowars brand, including its website, with both "fans and foes" expressing interest in the intellectual property soon to head to the auction block. More:

What's up for grabs: The "turnkey business opportunity" offered on the ThreeSixty Asset Advisors' auction page is part of the liquidation via a federal bankruptcy court of both Infowars and its parent company, Free Speech Systems. Up for grabs at auction, as a package or in parts, are the Infowars name, archive, social media accounts, e-commerce site, and gear like cameras and microphones, according to ThreeSixty and fellow auctioneer Tranzon Asset Advisors. "There are no restrictions on the use of any acquired property ... allowing the bidder to utilize the assets at their own discretion," the auction house says in a release.