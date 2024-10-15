Actor Calls Out 'Appropriation' of 'Distinctly Asian' Drink

Actor Simu Liu took to social media this week to announce he does not support online harassment after his criticisms of a bubble tea company led to threats against its owners. Liu (Barbie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) appeared as a guest investor on Thursday's episode of CBC's Dragons' Den , the Canadian version of the US reality TV series Shark Tank, in which entrepreneurs pitch business ideas to a panel of investors, per the BBC . The Chinese-Canadian actor seemed rattled from the start of a pitch from Quebec's Sebastien Fiset and Jess Frenette of bubble tea brand Bobba, who claimed consumers are "never quite sure" about the contents of the "trendy, sugary drink."

"Hang on," Liu interrupted, per CNN. "I am quite sure about its content." Later, he took issue with the pair's claim to have transformed bubble tea, a Taiwanese tea-based drink featuring tapioca balls, into a "healthier" experience by using "three simple ingredients": high-quality tea, fruit juice, and edible pearls (or boba) filled with fruit juice. "There's an issue of taking something that's very distinctly Asian in its identity and 'making it better,' which I have an issue with," Liu said, calling it "cultural appropriation." Though Frenette and Fiset noted the company's "best partner" is based in Taiwan and creates the company's recipes, Liu said investing in the company "would be uplifting a business that is profiting off of something that feels so dear to my cultural heritage."

Another investor, Manjit Minhas, agreed to provide $1 million for a 18% stake in the company, saying there can be "new takes" on "traditional" products. On Sunday, however, Minhas said she'd changed her mind "after more reflection, due diligence and listening to many of your opinions." Bobba had faced a barrage of harassment online after Thursday's episode aired. It then announced it would work toward "a respectful and accurate representation of our Taiwanese partnership and bubble tea's cultural roots." In a TikTok video shared Sunday, Liu spoke out against the "death threats, harassment, bullying, and dogpiling" on Bobba's founders, saying they appeared in "good faith" and should be afforded "grace," per the Washington Post. (More TV shows stories.)