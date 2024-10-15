Prague Is Tired of Tourists Who Come 'to Get Drunk'

Prague would like booze-seeking bachelor and bachelorette parties to take their shenanigans elsewhere. The BBC reports the Czech capital will ban agency-organized pub crawls between the hours of 10pm and 6am. These tend to be popular with "foreign stag and hen dos," particularly from the UK. The amendment greenlit by the Prague City Council will curtail "organized movements of tourists from pub to pub, disrupting the night peace especially in the center." The hope, per Deputy Mayor Jiri Pospisil, is to make Prague a place of "refinement." He added, per the Guardian, that the city is "seeking a more cultured, wealthier tourist ... not one who comes for a short time only to get drunk."