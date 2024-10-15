Veterans Dismissed Under DADT Get Honorable Discharges

The Pentagon says it has approved honorable discharges for hundreds of people kicked out of the military under the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy, which banned openly gay, lesbian, or bisexual troops from serving. In a news release Tuesday, the Defense Department said it had completed its "proactive review of service members administratively separated from the services for their sexual orientation" under the policy, which was in place from 1994 to 2011.

The Pentagon said around 13,000 service members were dismissed under the policy, and "nearly 2,000 were separated with less than fully honorable characterizations." The Pentagon said they could appeal for an upgrade after the policy was appealed, and 85% of those who applied received "some form of relief," but others may have been unaware they could apply.