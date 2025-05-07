Black Smoke Pours From Sistine Chapel Chimney

Black smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel chimney Wednesday night, indicating no pope was elected on the first ballot of the conclave to choose a new leader of the Catholic Church. The smoke billowed out at 9pm Wednesday, some four hours after 133 cardinals solemnly entered the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, took their oaths of secrecy, and formally opened the centuries-old ritual to elect a successor to Pope Francis to lead the 1.4 billion-member church, the AP reports. With no one securing the necessary two-thirds majority, or 89 votes, the cardinals will retire for the night to the Vatican residences where they are being sequestered. They return to the Sistine Chapel on Thursday morning.