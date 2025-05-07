Free: A Small Business on a Remote Scottish Island

If you've ever dreamed of a quieter life on a remote island, Richard Irvine has a proposition: He's giving away his fish smoking business, the Colonsay Smokery, to the right candidate—no money required. The only catch? You'll have to move to Colonsay, a windswept Scottish island with just 125 residents, reports the New York Times . Irvine, 65, launched the smokery in 2022, investing about $67,000 and teaching himself the art of curing and smoking fish. Now he's ready to hand over everything—keys, customers, and recipes—in the hopes it'll bring new energy to a community facing population decline.

Since news of the offer broke, inquiries have poured in from as far as the Caribbean and the US, with Irvine fielding interest from "dreamers and schemers" worldwide. He's aiming to select a successor by midsummer. Why give away a business? Irvine, a self-described serial entrepreneur, says Colonsay needs more young people and families, and economic opportunities are scarce. Ideally, his "perfect candidate" would be part of a professional couple, with one partner able to work remotely while the other runs the smokery. The BBC reports that Colonsay, about 20 miles off Scotland's west coast, offers a store, a bookshop, and a close-knit community. There are sandy beaches, but not many affordable homes or jobs.

Irvine's hope is that handing over the smokery will help tip the demographic balance. Running the business, which supplies local outlets and high-end delis, isn't for everyone; it's a meticulous, five-day process from prep to packing. But for the right person, it's a chance at a new life, and maybe, according to Irvine, a bit of island tranquility. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)