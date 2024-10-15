Trump Refuses to Comment on Alleged Putin Calls

Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to say whether he's spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin since leaving office, as reported in journalist Bob Woodward's latest book. But if the two did speak, Trump said, it would be "a smart thing" for the United States.

Trump was pressed on his communication with the Russian president during a wide-ranging—and sometimes contentious—interview with Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago, the AP reports. Woodward reports in his book War that Trump has had as many as seven private phone calls with Putin since leaving the White House and secretly sent the Russian president COVID-19 test machines during the height of the pandemic.