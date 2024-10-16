Cops: Photojournalist Was Killed on Trail by His Own Son

Police say an award-winning British war photographer was killed on a southern California trail by his own son. Paul Lowe, variously reported as 60 or 61, was a photojournalist and professor at University of the Arts London who had documented the war in Bosnia. He was found dead of a stab wound to the neck on a hiking trail in the San Gabriel Mountains Saturday afternoon, and police say his son Emir Lowe, 19, was seen speeding away from the scene and then crashing a few miles away, KTLA reports. The younger Lowe was ultimately arrested and charged with murder, the Guardian reports.

Details of the incident were scant and no motive has been speculated on, but a colleague of Paul Lowe says he told her he was in California to deal with some family issues. He was found dead on Mount Baldy Road near Stoddard Canyon Falls. "A friend, colleague, and collaborator whose work had a huge impact in shining a spotlight on the siege of Sarajevo and addressing its legacy, we were privileged to work with him on several projects related to art and reconciliation," says a statement from King's College London, where Lowe was a visiting professor in the department of war studies. (More California stories.)