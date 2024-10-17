Sources Say Israel Has a Plan to Attack Iran

Sources tell CNN Israel has readied its plan to retaliate against Iran, and they say the country is expected to carry out that plan before November 5—Election Day in the US. Sources earlier gave that same expected timeline to the Washington Post. The sources who spoke to CNN note that the timeline has been hotly debated within Israel's government, and is not directly related to the US election. Iran attacked Israel on October 1, and one official previously told the Post if Israel waits any longer to respond, Iran might see the delay as a sign of weakness. That same official said Israel's initial strike against Iran "will be one in a series of responses."