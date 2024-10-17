5 Lines From Harris' 'Testy' Fox News Interview

Kamala Harris sat down with Fox News anchor Bret Baier for her first interview on the conservative network Wednesday night, and some words being used to describe their talk include "combative" (NBC News), "contentious" (the Washington Post), "heated" and "testy" (CNN). As NBC puts it, "the two frequently talked over and past each other," and Harris, per CNN, "repeatedly hammered" Donald Trump. Five quotes:

Differentiating herself from President Biden: "Let me be very clear—my presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden's presidency," she said, in what was being described as her most "blunt" and "emphatic" insistence to date that she is not just a repeat of the current president. "I represent a new generation of leadership. I, for example, am someone who has not spent the majority of my career in Washington, DC. I invite ideas, whether it be from the Republicans who are supporting me who were just onstage with me minutes ago, and the business sector and others who can contribute to the decisions I make."