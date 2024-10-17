Inside Liam Payne's Final Days

His girlfriend left Argentina alone just 2 days before his death
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 17, 2024 1:00 AM CDT
Liam Payne's Girlfriend Left Argentina, Alone
FILE - Liam Payne performs during the first day of BBC Radio 1's Biggest Weekend at Singleton Park, in Swansea, Wales, May 26, 2018.   (Ben Birchall/PA via AP, File)

While the details of Liam Payne's death in Argentina at age 31 are still hazy—most notably, it's not clear whether authorities believe his fall from a hotel balcony was intentional or accidental—stories about the former One Direction singer's final days abound. He was visiting the South American country with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, a social media influencer to whom he was first linked in 2022. Two days before Payne fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel room Wednesday, Cassidy left Argentina by herself, the New York Post reports. She mentioned Payne just once in her TikTok video about traveling back to the US, when she said she left her Squishmallow in Argentina for him. She has not commented publicly on his death. More coverage about Payne's final days:

  • He was apparently in Argentina to reunite with former bandmate Niall Horan, Page Six reports. "It's been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We've got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple things with the boy," he said in a Snapchat video two weeks before his death. Payne and Cassidy attended Horan's concert in Argentina on October 2.

  • Also Monday, Payne's ex-fiancee, Maya Henry, reportedly served Payne with a cease-and-desist letter, Us reports. She accused Payne of repeatedly contacting her after their breakup in 2022.
  • Payne was reportedly acting "erratic" in the lobby of his hotel earlier Wednesday, with sources telling TMZ he smashed his laptop and had to be carried back to his room.
  • Payne's final performance featured a cover of a song by Justin Bieber, with whom One Direction had a friendly rivalry, Rolling Stone reports.
  • Payne's final Snapchat, which Page Six calls "eerie," featured the singer telling fans about the "lovely day" he was having in Argentina with Cassidy.
