America's Menopausal Women 'Have a Lot at Stake' in Vote

Menopause, write Jennifer Weiss-Wolf and Tamsen Fadal, is "having a moment," and the two authors make the case that it is not only "overdue" but extends to the ballot box. "Bodily autonomy is not solely about pregnancy and abortion," they write. "Menopausal women have a lot at stake on the ballot this year." By their count, roughly 75 million women in the US are either menopausal, post-menopausal, or in perimenopause. The op-ed does not make any endorsements but encourages women to consider three main factors "critical to menopause"—the need for more federal research, local and state ballot issues that affect affordable care (they list examples), and the need for better training of health care professionals and public awareness—and find out where their local representatives stand.