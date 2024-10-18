2 Athletes Die on First Day of World Triathlon Series

Two athletes didn't survive the first day of the World Triathlon Championship Series in southern Spain. "It is with deep sadness that we can inform that two participants (one from Mexico; one from Great Britain) have died at the World Triathlon Torremolinos-Andalucía AG Sprint Distance World Championships," World Triathlon said in a statement on Facebook on Thursday. Organizers said the athletes died during the age group sprint distance event in Torremolinos, the New York Times reports. The event involved a 750-meter swim, followed by a 20-kilometer bike ride and a 5-kilometer run.
"Our deepest condolences go to their respective family, friends, National Federations, and all the triathlon family," World Triathlon said. One man died during the run and another became unwell during the swimming portion of the event, Sur reports. The Mexican Triathlon Federation reported the death of Roger Mas Colomber, 75, while British triathlon authorities didn't disclose the name or age of their team member, ESPN reports. Organizers say more than 5,500 athletes from around 80 countries are taking part in the championship series. (More triathlon stories.)