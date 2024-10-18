2 Athletes Die on First Day of World Triathlon Series

Two athletes didn't survive the first day of the World Triathlon Championship Series in southern Spain. "It is with deep sadness that we can inform that two participants (one from Mexico; one from Great Britain) have died at the World Triathlon Torremolinos-Andalucía AG Sprint Distance World Championships," World Triathlon said in a statement on Facebook on Thursday. Organizers said the athletes died during the age group sprint distance event in Torremolinos, the New York Times reports. The event involved a 750-meter swim, followed by a 20-kilometer bike ride and a 5-kilometer run.