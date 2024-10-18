Trump Has a 'Very Simple' Request for Rupert Murdoch

The GOP is seeing ample gains in voter registration , which is good news for Donald Trump, but the former president now plans to seek further help from Rupert Murdoch, with what Trump says is a "very simple" ask but NJ.com frames as "bizarre." Trump's pending request, which he suggested on Fox & Friends he'd make to the media mogul in an upcoming meeting: Stop airing negative ads against Trump on Murdoch's Fox News network. The Hill recaps the conversation Trump had on Friday morning with the show's hosts, with Trump falsely noting, "In the old days, you never played negative ads."

Trump then added that, until the election is over, "I don't think we should do that anymore. I think you shouldn't play negative ads. It's very tough." He went on to say that he planned on speaking with Murdoch, though he didn't specify when, and that he'd make that request then. "I'm going to tell him something very simple," Trump said. "Don't put on negative commercials."

Trump also said Murdoch shouldn't allow guests on Fox who aren't supportive of Trump. "They're horrible people that come on and lie," Trump said. "I'm going to say, 'Rupert, please do it this way.'" As for how Murdoch will potentially react to his thoughts on the matter, Trump said, "I don't know if he's thrilled that I say it," but he added that if Murdoch heeded his request, "we'll have a victory. Everyone wants a victory." (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)