'You Are Not My King,' Aussie Senator Yells at Charles

An Indigenous senator told King Charles III that Australia is not his land as the British royal visited Australia's parliament on Monday. Sen. Lidia Thorpe was escorted out of a parliamentary reception for the royal couple after shouting that British colonizers have taken Indigenous land and bones. "You committed genocide against our people," she shouted. "Give us what you stole from us—our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people. You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty." No treaty was ever struck between British colonizers and Australia's Indigenous peoples.

Charles spoke quietly with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese while security officials stopped Thorpe from approaching. "This is not your land. You are not my king," Thorpe yelled as she was ushered from the hall. Thorpe is renowned for high-profile protest action. When she was affirmed as a senator in 2022, she wasn't allowed to describe the then-monarch as "the colonizing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." She briefly blocked a police float in Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Madri Gras last year by lying on the street in front of it. Last year, she was also banned for life from a Melbourne strip club after video emerged of her abusing male patrons.

Albanese, who wants the country to become a republic with an Australian head of state, made an oblique reference to the issue in his speech welcoming the monarch. "You have shown great respect for Australians, even during times when we have debated the future of our own constitutional arrangements and the nature of our relationship with the Crown," Albanese said. But, he said, "nothing stands still." Opposition leader Peter Dutton, who wants to keep the British king as Australia's monarch, said that many supporters of a republic were honored to attend a reception for Charles and Queen Camilla at Parliament House in the capital Canberra.

"People have had haircuts, people have shined shoes, suits have been pressed and that's just the republicans," Dutton quipped. But Australia's six state government heads signaled support for an Australian head of state by declining invitations, saying they had more pressing engagements on Monday. Charles made a nod to indigenous people in his speech, saying that "throughout my life, Australia's First Nations peoples have done me the great honor of sharing so generously their stories and cultures. I can only say how much my own experience has been shaped ... by such traditional wisdom." (More King Charles III stories.)