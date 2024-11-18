Polling 'Queen' Who Got Iowa Wrong Is Done With Iconic Poll

The pollster behind the infamous Iowa poll that had Kamala Harris up by 3 points in the final days before the election—at which point Donald Trump ultimately won the state by 13 points—will no longer be conducting the poll, though her decision has nothing to do with the 2024 misfire. "Over a year ago I advised the Register I would not renew when my 2024 contract expired with the latest election poll as I transition to other ventures and opportunities," writes J. Ann Selzer at the Des Moines Register, for which she has conducted the Iowa Poll on a contract basis since 1997. As Politico explains, the poll "has taken on a near-mythical status" since 2004, when it was the only survey to accurately predict the order the Democratic presidential candidates finished in the state's caucuses.