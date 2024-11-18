Trump Picks Brendan Carr to Lead FCC

Per NPR, which takes an in-depth look at positions Carr has taken and what he might do as FCC chair, Carr has turned in recent years from "a relatively conventional Republican with a pro-corporate outlook" to an embracer of "Trumpian themes about social media, tech, and television companies." He authored the FCC portion of the controversial Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation's suggested plan for a then-hypothetical second Trump term. In his announcement, Trump said Carr "has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans' Freedoms, and held back our Economy." But he won't have a GOP majority at the commission right away; Trump will first need to nominate a third Republican, who must then be confirmed by the Senate. (More Federal Communications Commission stories.)