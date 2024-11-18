Trump Picks Brendan Carr to Lead FCC

As expected, President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday night announced Brendan Carr as his pick to chair the Federal Communications Commission. Carr is a conservative commissioner originally appointed to the FCC by Trump in 2017, Politico reports, and unanimously confirmed to a new five-year term last year after President Biden re-nominated him. He was the one to accuse Saturday Night Live of attempting to skirt "equal time" rules after Kamala Harris appeared on the NBC show. He's also opposed net neutrality regulations and once urged Apple and Google to ban TikTok from their app stores.
Per NPR, which takes an in-depth look at positions Carr has taken and what he might do as FCC chair, Carr has turned in recent years from "a relatively conventional Republican with a pro-corporate outlook" to an embracer of "Trumpian themes about social media, tech, and television companies." He authored the FCC portion of the controversial Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation's suggested plan for a then-hypothetical second Trump term. In his announcement, Trump said Carr "has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans' Freedoms, and held back our Economy." But he won't have a GOP majority at the commission right away; Trump will first need to nominate a third Republican, who must then be confirmed by the Senate. (More Federal Communications Commission stories.)