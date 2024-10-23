Biden Seems to Accidentally Call for Trump to Be Locked Up

The White House had to issue a clarification Tuesday after President Biden made a reference to locking up Donald Trump. Biden, speaking at the New Hampshire Democratic Party headquarters, started by saying, "Our democracy is at stake. Think about it. Think about what would happen if Donald Trump wins this election. I know this sounds bizarre. It sounds like if I said this five years ago, you'd lock me up. We gotta lock him up." He then appeared to catch himself, Fox News and NBC News report. As the small crowd clapped, he pivoted to, "Politically lock him up. Lock him out. That's what we have to do." As the New York Times notes, Biden typically avoids such language so as not to give any more fuel to Republicans who claim he's pushing for Trump to be prosecuted and imprisoned.