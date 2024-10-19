Hundreds of Varieties of Frozen Waffles Recalled

More than 500 varieties of frozen waffles sold at major retailers including Target and Walmart have been recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria. In a press release announcing the recall, manufacturer TreeHouse Foods says there have not been any confirmed reports of illnesses linked to the waffles, but that consumers who have any of the affected products should either throw them out or return them to wherever they were purchased, where they will be given a store credit. The potential contamination was discovered through routine testing, the company says.
Multiple flavors from well-known brands including Kodiak Cakes, Simple Truth, Target's Good & Gather line, and Walmart's Great Value line are affected by the recall, as well as other store brands from chains including Publix, Food Lion, H-E-B, and Harris Teeter. The complete list of affected products, including UPC numbers, lot codes, and "best by" dates can be found here. Images of the affected products can be found here. Listeria is a bacterial infection that can lead to fever, headache, stiffness, and gastrointestinal symptoms, and can be fatal for young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. It is also particularly dangerous for pregnant women as it can cause pregnancy loss. (More product recall stories.)