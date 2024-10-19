Hundreds of Varieties of Frozen Waffles Recalled

More than 500 varieties of frozen waffles sold at major retailers including Target and Walmart have been recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria. In a press release announcing the recall, manufacturer TreeHouse Foods says there have not been any confirmed reports of illnesses linked to the waffles, but that consumers who have any of the affected products should either throw them out or return them to wherever they were purchased, where they will be given a store credit. The potential contamination was discovered through routine testing, the company says.