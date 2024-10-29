Trump Gets a Key Ally Back From Prison

Steve Bannon is released after serving 4 months for contempt of Congress
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 29, 2024 5:42 AM CDT
Steve Bannon Out of Prison: 'I'm Empowered'
Steve Bannon appears in court in New York, Jan. 12, 2023.   (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool)

Steve Bannon is a free man again, just in time to help with a final election push. The Donald Trump ally was released from prison early Tuesday after serving four months for contempt of Congress amid its investigation of the Capitol riot, reports CNN. "I'm not broken, I'm empowered," Bannon told the New York Times upon his release. Expect Bannon to be a loud voice on behalf of Trump in the last week of the race—and in the aftermath if it remains undecided. "If people think American politics has been divisive before, you haven't seen anything," he said.

  • Back to it: Bannon is expected to host his War Room podcast at 10am Eastern and to hold a news conference in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, notes Axios.

  • In prison: While serving his time in a federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, Bannon taught history and government to fellow inmates, reports ABC News. "He was excellent at it, I'm told," Sam Mangel, described as Bannon's prison consultant, tells the outlet. He "has a wealth of knowledge that no one else in that facility could possibly have."
  • Election role: Before he entered prison, Bannon claimed that "they're going to do everything to steal this election," notes CNN. If Trump looks to be losing after next Tuesday, expect Bannon to be one of the main voices on that theme, says Madeline Peltz of the progressive Media Matters group.
