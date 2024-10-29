Trump Gets a Key Ally Back From Prison

Steve Bannon is a free man again, just in time to help with a final election push. The Donald Trump ally was released from prison early Tuesday after serving four months for contempt of Congress amid its investigation of the Capitol riot, reports CNN. "I'm not broken, I'm empowered," Bannon told the New York Times upon his release. Expect Bannon to be a loud voice on behalf of Trump in the last week of the race—and in the aftermath if it remains undecided. "If people think American politics has been divisive before, you haven't seen anything," he said.

Back to it: Bannon is expected to host his War Room podcast at 10am Eastern and to hold a news conference in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, notes Axios.