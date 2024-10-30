Mount Fuji Has Never Been Snowless This Late in the Year

It's late October, and there's not yet snow on Mount Fuji—making it the latest in the year the iconic Japanese volcano has ever remained snowless (since 1894, at least, when records first started being kept). As the BBC reports, it's typical for Mount Fuji to at least have a dusting of snow by early October, but unusually warm weather has resulted in no snowfall yet reported this year at the country's highest peak. Last year, the first snow fell on the summit on October 5; the average date for the snowcap to start forming each year is October 2, the Guardian reports. Before this year, the latest the summit saw snow was October 26 in 1955 and 2016.