Adam Schiff Bests Ex-MLB Star to Win Feinstein's Senate Seat

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff won the California US Senate seat long held by the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday after a lopsided, low-key contest, the AP reports. The Los Angeles-area congressman, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in then-President Trump's first impeachment trial, defeated former baseball star Steve Garvey , who had tried to parlay his sports celebrity into a political upset. In a year when control of the Senate was in play , Democrats were favored to easily hold the seat in the liberal-leaning state where a Republican candidate hasn't won a Senate race since 1988, when President Ronald Reagan was in the White House. Schiff held an edge for months in campaign financing and polling over Garvey.

Still, the campaign represents a turning point in California politics, which was long dominated by Feinstein, former US Sen. Barbara Boxer, former Gov. Jerry Brown, and a handful of other veteran Democratic politicians. The result also means that California will not have a woman representing it in the Senate for the first time in more than three decades. Schiff shaped his campaign around national issues including abortion rights while continuing to play a foil to Trump, calling the former president a threat to democracy. He also contrasted his years of experience in Congress—Schiff was first elected to the House in 2000—against Garvey, a first-time candidate who positioned himself as an outsider with fresh perspective to deal with California's long-running homeless crisis, inflation, and housing costs.