One Scare-Fest Customer Was Scarier Than the Clowns

A Halloween event in north Wales calls itself the "ultimate scare-fest," but one visitor did something scarier than anything the creepy clowns that roam Ffear Fforest do to frighten customers. A worker dressed as a clown was attacked with a needle at the event at the Zip World adventure park on Monday night, the B BC reports. "The victim sustained a needlestick injury but was released from hospital following a precautionary check-up," a North Wales Police spokesperson said, per the Liverpool Echo . Zip World confirmed that the staff member was injured by a "potentially dangerous medical device."

Ffear Fforest visitors say they were told to go back to their cars and that there was a two-hour wait while police searched every vehicle. "There were a lot of people asking questions and a lot of crying," one woman tells the BBC. "No-one was allowed to leave, people were getting frustrated and there was a lot of beeping. There were teenagers standing around waiting for their parents to pick them up, they were cold and shivering." Zip World says the event has now reopened with extra security. Police say the investigation is ongoing. (More United Kingdom stories.)