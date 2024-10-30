Disney Accuses Employee of Dangerous Menu Changes

As a menu production manager at Walt Disney World, Michael Scheuer was responsible for creating and publishing menus for all of the company's restaurants. A federal criminal complaint says that after he was fired in June for misconduct, Scheuer hacked the company's menu-creating software to show that some items did not contain peanuts, NBC News reports. His changes "threatened public health and safety," the complaint says. Disney said it caught the problem before the menus went out to its restaurants.

For three months after he was fired, according to the complaint, Scheuer tapped injto the software from a personal device. He's also accused of adding profanity to the menus and changing prices. QR codes reportedly were added to send people to a website calling for a boycott of businesses tied to Israel, per CNN. Scheuer has denied the accusations and said Disney was "attempting to frame him" over concerns about the way his firing was handled, says the complaint, which was filed in federal court in Florida. "The allegations acknowledge that no one was injured or harmed," an attorney for Scheuer said. (More hacking stories.)