Alleged Killer's Big Mistake: He Forgot His Beer Can

A murder victim in Montana offered his killer a beer—and the killer made the mistake of leaving the can behind, say police. The details stem from the investigation into the brutal murder of 35-year-old Dustin Kjersem at his campsite in remote Montana, reports NPR . Police say Kjersem set up his tent on Oct. 10 in the Moose Creek area. However, a suspect identified as Daren Abbey, 41, then showed up hoping to camp in the same place, says Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, per NBC News . Kjersem welcomed him and offered him a beer, which Abbey accepted, says the sheriff.

"At some point, this individual struck Dustin Kjersem with a piece of solid wood, stabbed him in the neck with a screwdriver, and ultimately hit him with the axe," says Springer. Authorities say the men didn't know each other, and they are still investigating a motive. The sheriff says Abbey removed items he might have touched from the scene—but he overlooked the beer can, and his DNA ties him to the scene. When Kjersem failed to pick up his girlfriend as expected, she went to the campsite and found his body, telling police it looked like he had been mauled by a bear. (More Montana stories.)