Willie Nelson, 91, on Dying: 'I'm Not Worried About It'

Young musicians looking for longevity would be wise to follow the sensible words of Willie Nelson: Do what feels right, and if you're lucky enough to have a statue built in your honor in your city, remember that it's just something you've "got to go down and clean off the pigeon [expletive] every now and then." The 91-year-old on Friday released Last Leaf on the Tree, his second studio album this year—and also his 76th solo studio album and 153rd album overall, according to Texas Monthly's ranking of his discography. So how many more does he have in him? "I don't know. I hope there's a few more," he tells the AP. Could he even hit 200? "Why not!" he exclaims. More from the interview:



New album: Last Leaf on the Tree is an album of firsts and familiarities. It's Nelson's first album produced entirely by his son Micah, which includes a few originals and covers of Nelson staples by Neil Young, Nina Simone, and Tom Waits, as well as some less-than-obvious inclusions, like reimaginations of the Flaming Lips' "Do You Realize??" and Beck's "Lost Cause."