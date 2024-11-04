Olivia Rodrigo Has One Big Dating Deal-Breaker

Everyone's got their own red flags when it comes to romance, and Olivia Rodrigo has a very particular one that has led her to start posing an "oddly specific" question of guys on their first date, per People . "I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space," the 21-year-old "Deju Vu" and "Vampire" singer confessed in a Netflix interview posted to Instagram on Friday. "And if they say yes, I don't date them."

The reasoning behind this deal-breaker? "I just think if you want to go to space, you're a little too full of yourself," she said. Of all people, fellow singer Grimes piped in on this revelation, responding to an X story about Rodrigo's dating question with, "It's true. Only women should be going to space," per Us Weekly—an interesting development, as Grimes once dated and has children with SpaceX owner Elon Musk.

Rodrigo, currently dating actor Louis Partridge (who we're guessing has zero space travel ambitions), also revealed in the interview that Sex and the City is among her favorite TV shows, and that she's "Team Aidan," meaning a fan of actor John Corbett's character Aidan Shaw, who played protagonist Carrie Bradshaw's longtime boyfriend, per People. "Mr. Big sucks," she said of Chris Noth's character. "But, you know, we've all, like, dated guys that are like that, but you can't let 'em go. But yeah, Aidan for the win." (More Olivia Rodrigo stories.)