It's Not Looking Good for Fyre Fest 2

The revival of Fyre Festival appears to be crumbling to pieces just weeks after its founder promised the show would go on. The event was set to take place May 30-June 2 on an island off the coast of Cancun, Mexico, but last week, founder Billy McFarland indicated the location had changed (not for the first time) to Playa del Carmen. That seemed to come as a surprise to the local government, which claimed Thursday there were "no registrations, planning or conditions to indicate that this will happen in our municipality," per People.