It's Not Looking Good for Fyre Fest 2

The revival of Fyre Festival appears to be crumbling to pieces just weeks after its founder promised the show would go on. The event was set to take place May 30-June 2 on an island off the coast of Cancun, Mexico, but last week, founder Billy McFarland indicated the location had changed (not for the first time) to Playa del Carmen. That seemed to come as a surprise to the local government, which claimed Thursday there were "no registrations, planning or conditions to indicate that this will happen in our municipality," per People.
McFarland appeared to contradict the government, posting documentation and emails indicating a special event permit had been issued and paid for. "All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of [Playa del Carmen] are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation," reads a Friday statement. An organizer tells Today, "We already have permits, so this is going to be very successful." However, an event producer tells TMZ the festival will be moved "somewhere else" because the local government "f---ed us." As the Cut sees it, "it's looking increasingly unlikely that Fyre Fest 2.0 will come to fruition." (More Fyre Festival stories.)