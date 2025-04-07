Tracy Chapman Breaks Her Silence

It's a music industry rarity: Tracy Chapman is giving interviews, in this case to plug the vinyl reissue of her seminal self-titled album from 1988. The 61-year-old has been speaking to a number of outlets, including the New York Times, Billboard, and NPR. Some snippets:

She tells the Times that she sensed the strong audience reaction when she performed "Fast Car" with Luke Combs at the Grammys. "I mean, in a word, it was great," she says. "It was a very emotional moment for so many reasons. Luke is a lovely person. Before deciding to do it, we had a good talk, and we were both on the same page about how we would approach it. That was where it all had to start." She added: "In the immediate aftermath, you don't know what you've done. But I knew that we pulled it off."